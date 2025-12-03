Enemy struck Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: two people killed, and there are "serious" injuries among wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 3 December 2025, Russian troops struck Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to the RMA, two men aged 43 and 50 were killed.

Three more people were injured and hospitalised. A 65-year-old man and woman are in serious condition. An 18-year-old man is in moderate condition.

See more: Enemy attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: people were injured, civilian infrastructure and power lines were damaged. PHOTO

Consequences

A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike. One private house was partially destroyed and six others were damaged. Garages and cars were damaged. One car was destroyed.







Read: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure damaged, no casualties. PHOTOS

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

In addition, according to the RMA, the enemy targeted the Vasylkivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs. Infrastructure was damaged.

The enemy struck the Nikopol region with FPV drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets community were hit.

Air defence forces shot down four drones in Dnipropetrovsk region.