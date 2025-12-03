Enemy struck Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: two people killed, and there are "serious" injuries among wounded. PHOTOS
On the night of 3 December 2025, Russian troops struck Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
According to the RMA, two men aged 43 and 50 were killed.
Three more people were injured and hospitalised. A 65-year-old man and woman are in serious condition. An 18-year-old man is in moderate condition.
Consequences
A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike. One private house was partially destroyed and six others were damaged. Garages and cars were damaged. One car was destroyed.
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
In addition, according to the RMA, the enemy targeted the Vasylkivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs. Infrastructure was damaged.
The enemy struck the Nikopol region with FPV drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets community were hit.
Air defence forces shot down four drones in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password