Enemy attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: people were injured, civilian infrastructure and power lines were damaged. PHOTO

Last night, the Dnipropetrovsk region was once again under Russian attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacks on the Samar district

As noted, the aggressor directed UAVs at the Samar district. A 68-year-old woman was injured in the Pishanska district. She received all the necessary medical assistance. A private house and two cars caught fire. They were destroyed. Another car and two trailers were damaged.





See more: Russians attack Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: two killed, two injured. PHOTOS

Strikes on the Synelnykove district

According to the RMA, the enemy attacked the Petropavlivska community with a drone at night. A two-storey apartment building was destroyed.

According to updated information, yesterday evening, Russian troops targeted the Malomykhailivska district in the district with a drone. A 57-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in serious condition. A car was destroyed.

Strikes on Nikopol

It is also noted that the Nikopol region suffered from FPV drones and shelling from Grad multiple launch rocket systems. The district centre and the Mirivska community were hit. A gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

See more: Russian forces fired on Nikopol and Synelnykove districts at night: house burned down and rescue vehicle was damaged. PHOTO

Pavlohrad

Infrastructure was damaged in the Pavlohrad district due to enemy attacks.

Air defence forces shot down 19 UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region.