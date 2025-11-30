Enemy attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: people were injured, civilian infrastructure and power lines were damaged. PHOTO
Last night, the Dnipropetrovsk region was once again under Russian attack.
This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Attacks on the Samar district
As noted, the aggressor directed UAVs at the Samar district. A 68-year-old woman was injured in the Pishanska district. She received all the necessary medical assistance. A private house and two cars caught fire. They were destroyed. Another car and two trailers were damaged.
Strikes on the Synelnykove district
According to the RMA, the enemy attacked the Petropavlivska community with a drone at night. A two-storey apartment building was destroyed.
According to updated information, yesterday evening, Russian troops targeted the Malomykhailivska district in the district with a drone. A 57-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in serious condition. A car was destroyed.
Strikes on Nikopol
It is also noted that the Nikopol region suffered from FPV drones and shelling from Grad multiple launch rocket systems. The district centre and the Mirivska community were hit. A gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.
Pavlohrad
Infrastructure was damaged in the Pavlohrad district due to enemy attacks.
Air defence forces shot down 19 UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
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