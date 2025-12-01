Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure damaged, no casualties. PHOTO
During the night and in the morning, Russian troops launched drone strikes on Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district. The attack caused a fire and damaged local infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the RMA.
Nikopol district
Late into the evening, the enemy shelled areas of the Nikopol district with artillery and targeted the cities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska communities with FPV drones. The attacks damaged a multi-storey residential building.
According to local authorities, there were no casualties or injuries.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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