Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure damaged, no casualties. PHOTO

During the night and in the morning, Russian troops launched drone strikes on Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district. The attack caused a fire and damaged local infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the RMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

Late into the evening, the enemy shelled areas of the Nikopol district with artillery and targeted the cities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska communities with FPV drones. The attacks damaged a multi-storey residential building.

According to local authorities, there were no casualties or injuries.

See more: Enemy attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: people were injured, civilian infrastructure and power lines were damaged. PHOTO

Consequences of enemy attacks





See more: Russians attack Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: two killed, two injured. PHOTOS