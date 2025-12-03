Three civilians killed and three wounded: consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

Russian invaders continue to terrorise the civilian population on the right bank of the Kherson region.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and various types of UAVs, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy attacks affected Kherson, Antonivka, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Bilozerska, Stanislav, Komyshany, Veletenske, Sadove, Novodmytrivka, Dniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Novoraysk, Charivne, Yantarne, Rozliv, Kozatske, and Vesele.

Damage caused by shelling

The police recorded damage to an apartment building and 12 private houses, a police service vehicle and a civilian car, medical and educational institutions, and municipal property.

Russian troops fired artillery at Komyshany. A 43-year-old woman was injured when a shell hit her house. She was taken to the hospital with a concussion and mine-blast trauma. Two private houses were damaged in the village.

In Bilozerka, a 49-year-old man was injured as a result of artillery shelling. He suffered blast trauma and a concussion. Five private houses were damaged, and an administrative building was damaged again.

As a result of attacks by FPV drones, two residential buildings in Stanislav and Tomyna Balka were damaged.

See more: Enemy shelling claims lives of two residents of Donetsk region, with five more injured. PHOTOS

It has been reported that a 77-year-old resident of Dudchany was killed, presumably as a result of enemy shelling on 1 December. The man's body has been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

From early morning, the Russian army shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson with artillery. As a result of the strikes, a 76-year-old woman was killed, and three private houses were damaged. As a result of evening artillery shelling of residential areas , a 37-year-old woman was fatally wounded.

A 51-year-old man was injured by explosives dropped from a UAV. He was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs. Another round of drone strikes damaged a medical facility and a civilian vehicle.

The occupiers fired on the area with multiple launch rocket systems. Property belonging to a municipal enterprise was damaged.

In the Central District, an enemy FPV drone struck near a public transport stop. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Also, in the city centre, the Russians dropped ammunition from a UAV onto a police service vehicle, which was damaged.

In the Korabelny district, an apartment building was damaged by an FPV drone attack.

In the Korabel microdistrict, an educational institution was damaged as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone.

All relevant services worked at the sites of the Russian attacks.

Over the past day, the police responded to 387 reports and messages from citizens about criminal offences and other incidents.

Yesterday, six people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

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