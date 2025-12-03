Russian showed 8 dead fellow soldiers after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

A video of the Airborne Assault Forces has been published online, in which a Russian soldier shows his dead comrades.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows at least eight dead occupiers who were hit by Ukrainian drones.

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In the video,the invader complains to his commanders, who assured him that everything was "clear".

One of the Ukrainian drones with the inscription "Gold of the Carpathians" was also recorded.

Watch more: Madyar’s Birds drones hit ruscist – only his legs and arm remain. VIDEO

It was also reported that in Chasiv Yar, fighters of the 24th Brigade destroyed a Russian assault group of 38 occupiers.