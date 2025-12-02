In Chasiv Yar, fighters of the 24th Brigade destroyed Russian assault group of 38 occupiers. VIDEO
Intense fighting continues in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, to hold the city. Units of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo have released footage of the results of another successful operation against Russian assault units.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows the result of the elimination of an assault group of 38 occupiers. According to the brigade, the enemy attempted to break through the city's defence sector, but Ukrainian defenders detected and stopped the Russian advance in time.
"Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. The defence of the city is ongoing. These images show a destroyed Russian assault group of 38 people. The work of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo," a commentary to the video says.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password