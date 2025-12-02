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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Ukrainian special forces in Russian rear
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Enemy stockpiles in Pokrovsk, ammunition depot in Biloiarivka, and fuel depot in Luhansk region were hit, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

On the night of 1 December 2025, Special Operations Forces units successfully struck enemy targets in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions with strike UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Special Operations Forces press centre.

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What was hit?

As noted, in the Donetsk region, SOF drones struck an enemy personnel gathering point in the town of Pokrovsk, and in the town of Biloyarivka, they successfully struck an ammunition depot of the 51st Airborne Brigade.

Watch more: Consequences of enemy attacks in Donetsk region: 3 dead, 6 wounded, 57 houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Luhansk region, in the village of Denezhnykove, a fuel depot of the 3rd Motorised Rifle Division was hit.

Special Operations Forces continue to use asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.

Author: 

Russian Army (12021) liquidation (3085) Donetsk region (5866) SOF (434) Pokrovsk (888) Luhansk region (1414) Donetskyy district (55) Pokrovskyy district (1339) Shchastynskyy district (3) Biloyarivka (1) Denezhnykove (1)
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