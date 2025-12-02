Consequences of enemy attacks in Donetsk region: 3 dead, 6 wounded, 57 houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region.

On 1 December, the police recorded 1,591 enemy shellings along the front line and in the residential sector of Donetsk region, according to Censor.NET.

Six settlements were under fire: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Sloviansk, the village of Novoselivka, and the village of Spasko-Mykhailivka.

A total of 108 civilian objects were destroyed, including 57 residential buildings.

The Russians sent eight drones to Kramatorsk, including a "Geran-2", killing one civilian and injuring five others. Five apartment buildings, seven private houses, and seven civilian vehicles were damaged.

The enemy launched 12 strikes on Kostiantynivka, including 9 with "KAB-250" bombs. One person was killed and one injured. Eleven apartment buildings, private houses and a church were damaged.

The National Police published a video of paramedics working at the site of the shelling in Kramatorsk.

One person was killed in Lyman as a result of an FPV drone strike.

Sloviansk withstood nine attacks, russia struck the city with two "KAB-500" and "KAB-250" bombs, five "Geran-2" UAVs, and twice fired on it with "Smerch" MLRS. Thirty private houses, eight buildings of two private enterpises, a hospital, a boiler room, non-residential premises, critical infrastructure, and 14 vehicles were damaged.

In Novoselivka, Cherkasy TG, russian troops fired "Tornado-S" MLRS, "Geran-2" UAVs, and damaged a farm.

In Spasko-Mykhailivka, two "Geran-2" UAVs damaged one apartment building and two private houses.

122 people, including 19 children, were evacuated from the front line.

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