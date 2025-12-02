Enemy launched massive attack on Odesa region with "shaheds": energy facility damaged, there are power outages. PHOTOS
On the night of Tuesday, 2 December, the enemy launched another massive strike on southern Odesa region using Shahed-type UAVs.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy targeted energy facilities
As noted, the targets were again civilian and energy infrastructure facilities.
"Despite the active work of the air defence forces, there is damage: an energy facility, an administrative building, and individual households in the private sector have been affected.
There are power outages
The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers, but the attack led to power outages. No information about casualties or injuries has been received," Kiper clarified.
The city headquarters is working on site to deal with the aftermath. Critical infrastructure is temporarily running on generators.
Eleven points of invincibility have been deployed to provide assistance to the population.
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