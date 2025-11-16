Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones: energy facilities damaged. PHOTOS
The enemy continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure in the southern Odesa region.
This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Solar power plant damaged
Despite the active work of air defence forces, strike drones again damaged energy facilities, including a solar power plant, last night. The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
"Resilience centres have been set up in the affected area. Life support facilities and critical infrastructure have been switched to backup power," Kiper added.
Consequences
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