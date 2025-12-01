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Russian strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 43, 4 killed. PHOTOS
The number of people injured in Russia’s morning attack on Dnipro on 1 December has risen to 43, 30 of whom remain in hospital.
This was reported by the acting head of the regional military administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET notes.
Number of injured rises
"According to updated information, 43 people were injured in the morning attack on Dnipro. Thirty of them remain in hospital, 10 are still in serious condition," the report says.
Damage in the city
The enemy strike badly damaged an administrative building, businesses, four education facilities and four apartment blocks, two car repair shops and more than 50 vehicles.
Russian strike on Dnipro on 1 December
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