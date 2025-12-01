Russian strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 43, 4 killed. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in Russia’s morning attack on Dnipro on 1 December has risen to 43, 30 of whom remain in hospital.

This was reported by the acting head of the regional military administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Number of injured rises

"According to updated information, 43 people were injured in the morning attack on Dnipro. Thirty of them remain in hospital, 10 are still in serious condition," the report says.

Damage in the city

The enemy strike badly damaged an administrative building, businesses, four education facilities and four apartment blocks, two car repair shops and more than 50 vehicles.

Watch more: Enemy attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles: 4 dead and 40 injured. 11 people in serious condition (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian strike on Dnipro on 1 December

As a reminder, on the morning of 1 December 2025 the enemy launched a ballistic strike on Dnipro. Earlier reports said that four people were killed and 40 injured.

Read more: Russian missile attack on Dnipro: tomorrow will be day of mourning for victims in city