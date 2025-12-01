Russian missile attack on Dnipro: tomorrow will be day of mourning for victims in city

Tomorrow, December 2, 2025, has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro. Four people were killed and more than two dozen wounded as a result of the Russian attack.

This was announced by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Mourning

"Tomorrow has been declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro," Filatov said.

What preceded it?

As reported by Censor.NET, on the morning of December 1, 2025, the enemy attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles. Four people were killed and 27 wounded. Six people are in serious condition.