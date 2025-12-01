Enemy attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles: 4 dead and 40 injured. 11 people in serious condition (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 1 December 2025, the enemy attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Earlier, the Air Force reported a ballistic threat to Dnipro. Social media reported explosions in the city.

"Dnipro, take cover!" warned the Air Force.

"Missile attack on Dnipro. All details are being clarified. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," the head of the Regional Military Administration later noted.

Read more: Enemy attacked Dnipro with drones: woman and child were injured

There is no further information about the enemy attack on the city at this time.

Updated information

"All services are working at the site of the rocket attack in Dnipro. Currently, three people are known to have died and eight have been injured," the RMA added at 11:45 a.m.

A service station and a business have been damaged.

According to updated data as of 12:20 p.m., 15 people were injured in Dnipro due to enemy attack.

"Three of them are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalised. Six of the wounded are in serious condition," the head of the region clarified.

Consequences



















"There are already four dead in Dnipro. Twenty-two people have been injured. Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary medical assistance," Haivanenko clarified at 12:51 p.m.

According to the SES, the service station and enterprise buildings were damaged. Fires broke out: a garage box and the roof of a 5-storey building were on fire. Rescuers extinguished all the fires.

















"There are already 27 victims in Dnipro due to russia's missile strike," the SES reported at 1:55 p.m.







"There are currently 40 victims in Dnipro. The vast majority are in hospitals. Unfortunately, 11 of the injured are in serious condition. Four people have died," Haivanenko said at 2:20 p.m.

Search and rescue operations have been completed.