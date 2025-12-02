Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy launched more than 600 strikes on populated areas, damaging 34 objects. PHOTO
Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 663 strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
A series of air strikes and massive drone attacks
Russian troops carried out 28 air strikes on Veselianka, Mahdalynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, and Dobropillia.
380 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.
Six MLRS strikes were delivered on Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Uspenivka.
249 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.
There were 34 reports of damage to homes and infrastructure. No civilians were hurt.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password