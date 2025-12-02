Drone operators from the 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade carried out a strike and eliminated a ruscist in open steppe terrain.

As Censor.NET reports, the occupier was unable to get his weapon working to open fire on the Ukrainian drone.

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As a result of the combat operation, the strike drone hits the invader and tears his body apart.

The video shows that only the occupier's legs and arm remained.

Watch more: ’Worm trap’: Madyar shows Unmanned Systems Forces leaving small stretch of frontline strewn with enemy bodies. VIDEO

Earlier, Madyar’s Birds eliminated two Russians in an anti-tank trench.

Watch more: Azov Corps troops rout Russian armoured columns near Dobropillia. VIDEO