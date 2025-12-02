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Madyar’s Birds drones hit ruscist – only his legs and arm remain. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade carried out a strike and eliminated a ruscist in open steppe terrain.
As Censor.NET reports, the occupier was unable to get his weapon working to open fire on the Ukrainian drone.
As a result of the combat operation, the strike drone hits the invader and tears his body apart.
The video shows that only the occupier's legs and arm remained.
Earlier, Madyar’s Birds eliminated two Russians in an anti-tank trench.
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