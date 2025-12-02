’Worm-trap’: Madyar shows Unmanned Systems Forces leaving small stretch of frontline strewn with enemy bodies. VIDEO

Earlier, a photo from a frontline sector completely strewn with enemy bodies went viral online. It turned out to be a frame taken by a drone of the Unmanned Systems Forces, recording the results of pilots from the 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade.

Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi wrote about this and published detailed footage of dozens of Russian soldiers being eliminated in one place, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit 88 Russian targets in November. LIST

"Worm-trap"

"That photo spread quite nicely across the internet. Now I’ll show you how it really was. Pilots of the 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade took that ‘worm-trap’ under total control. Get your popcorn ready," Madyar wrote.

The video shows Russian troops repeatedly trying to cross a small stretch of the frontline at the same spot, only to be eliminated again and again by Ukrainian drones, both day and night. In the final minutes, so many enemy bodies are visible that new assault troops are forced to advance over their corpses.

The unblurred video can be viewed on Madyar’s Telegram channel at the link:- https://t.me/robert_magyar/1661

Unmanned Systems Forces results in November

Madyar also shared a link to the Unmanned Systems Forces’ "Pidrakhuyka" online scoreboard, which states that in November alone they killed 8,448 Russian soldiers.

Watch more: Leg blown off in strike as Madyar’s Birds drones eliminate occupier. VIDEO

Recruitment to the ranks of the Unmanned Systems Forces

As a reminder, Madyar recently announced plans to expand the Unmanned Systems Forces to 5% of Ukraine’s Defence and Security Forces and launched a large-scale recruitment drive. Twelve units have opened more than 15,000 positions, half of them for civilian specialties. Today, the Unmanned Systems Forces make up only 2% of the military, but every third destroyed enemy target is credited to them.

You can browse vacancies and join the Unmanned Systems Forces at: https://usforces.army

You can also apply by phone: 0 800 207 332

Watch more: Madyar announces recruitment for Unmanned Systems Forces: 15,000 new vacancies open. VIDEO