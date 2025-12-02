ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10120 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
4 708 4

Leg blown off in strike as Madyar’s Birds drones eliminate occupier. VIDEO

Drone operators from Madyar’s Birds eliminated a Russian soldier during a patrol flight over their area of responsibility.

As reported by Censor.NET, the occupier was walking across the open steppe and was completely exposed.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The footage shows a strike drone of the 414th Brigade slamming into Russian soldier from behind at high speed.

As a result of the hit, the invader is seen lying with his mouth open, missing a limb, with his gear shattered and scattered around him.

Earlier, it was reported that the Madyar’s Birds eliminated two Russian soldiers in an anti-tank trench.

See more: Russia has lost around 1.6 million since start of its invasion of Ukraine, - British intelligence. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (12021) elimination (7468) drones (4773) 414 Magyar’s Birds (145)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 