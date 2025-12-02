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Leg blown off in strike as Madyar’s Birds drones eliminate occupier. VIDEO
Drone operators from Madyar’s Birds eliminated a Russian soldier during a patrol flight over their area of responsibility.
As reported by Censor.NET, the occupier was walking across the open steppe and was completely exposed.
The footage shows a strike drone of the 414th Brigade slamming into Russian soldier from behind at high speed.
As a result of the hit, the invader is seen lying with his mouth open, missing a limb, with his gear shattered and scattered around him.
Earlier, it was reported that the Madyar’s Birds eliminated two Russian soldiers in an anti-tank trench.
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