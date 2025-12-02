Russia has lost around 1.6 million since start of its invasion of Ukraine, - British intelligence. INFOGRAPHICS

British intelligence has estimated the losses of the Russian army in the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2025.

This is stated in an analysis dated December 2, as reported by Censor.NET.

Russia may have suffered approximately 382,000 casualties during the year, and the total losses of the Russian Federation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine may reach 1,168,000 people.

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The average daily losses of the Russian army in November 2025 amounted to 1,033 people, which is slightly more than in October (1,008 people) and is the third consecutive monthly increase. At the same time, from August to November 2025, average daily losses remained among the lowest in the last year, indicating that the pace of combat operations remained high while monthly figures remained relatively low.

British intelligence emphasized that this decline in monthly casualties occurred simultaneously with active combat operations across the entire front, demonstrating the resilience of Russian units despite significant losses.