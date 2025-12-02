Unmanned Systems Forces hit 88 Russian targets in November. LIST

Drone Industry

In November, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 108 combat missions, striking 88 targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by their commander, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), Censor.NET reports.

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"The ‘Birds’ of the Unmanned Systems Forces have significantly stepped up their ‘courtesy visits’ to the occupiers’ worm-infested booze joints – their oil refineries – as well as to the enemy’s critical, energy and military infrastructure facilities," he stressed.

Read more: Afipsky refinery, aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, and other occupier facilities were hit - General Staff

Facilities hit

Saratov oil refinery;

Borisoglebsk fuel depot;

Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery;

Volgograd oil refinery;

Fuel and lubricants depot in the Zaporizhzhia region;

Unecha oil pumping station;

Sea oil terminal;

Ryazan oil refinery;

Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery;

Chornomorneftegaz joint-stock company;

Syzran oil refinery;

Tuapse oil refinery;

Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk;

Gas pipeline in an...region;

Afipsky oil refinery;

Helicopter and Orion UAV parking area in occupied Crimea;

Brom chemical plant in occupied Crimea;

TANTK named after G.M. Beriev aviation repair plant in Taganrog;

VNIIR-Progres research institute in Cheboksary;

Balashovskaya power substation, Volgograd region;

CHERKASKApower substation in temporarily occupied territory (TOT);

Peremoha power substation, TOT;

KOMUNARSKA power substation, TOT;

Novodonbaska power substation, TOT;

Lipetskaya power substation, Lipetsk region;

Vladimirskaya power substation, Vladimir region;

Luhansk thermal power plant (Luhansk TPP);

Starobesheve thermal power plant (Starobesheve TPP);

Zuyivka thermal power plant (Zuyivka TPP);

Nyzhnyoduvanka power substation, TOT;

Severodonetska power substation, TOT;

Starobilsk power substation, TOT;

Bilorichchia power substation, TOT;

Novoaydar power substation, TOT;

Metallurgicheskaya power substation, Belgorod region;

Shakhty power substation, Rostov region.

Some of the facilities on the list were hit in joint operations with other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The strikes were carried out by the "Birds" of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Forces Centre (the transformed 14th USF Regiment), the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade, and the Graf unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Watch more: Drones attacked Orel region: an oil depot in Livny is on fire. VIDEO