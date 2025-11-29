Afipsky refinery, aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, and other occupier facilities were hit - General Staff

On the night of November 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on several important targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Strike on Taganrog

In particular, in the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region, Russia, the facilities of the G.M. Beriev TANTK aircraft repair plant, where Tu-95 strategic bombers and A-50 AWACS aircraft are being modernized, were affected. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out in the Tu-95 aircraft repair shop. The details are being clarified.

Strike on the Krasnodar Territory

Also, as noted, the Ukrainian Defense Forces once again struck the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Explosions were recorded in the area of the target, followed by a fire at the facility. The extent of the damage is being determined.

Read more: Saratov oil refinery and UAV storage facility at Saky airfield were hit, - General Staff of AFU

"In addition, the destruction of the RB-5000 vertical tank as a result of strikes on November 25, 2025, on the infrastructure of the Tuapse port's marine oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation has been confirmed," the statement said.

"The joint combat operations of all components of the Defense Forces against important targets of the Russian Armed Forces will continue until the complete cessation of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.