Saratov oil refinery and UAV storage facility at Saky airfield were hit, - General Staff of AFU
Ukrainian defence forces struck an oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, a UAV storage facility at the "Saky" airfield, and other occupier targets.
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Saratov oil refinery
On the night of 28 November, an oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation was attacked. The enterprise produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including petrol, fuel oil, diesel fuel, technical sulphur, etc. It is involved in supplying the needs of the Russian occupation army.
After a series of explosions in the target area, a fire broke out. The results of the attack are being clarified.
"Saky" airfield
A UAV storage facility at the Saky airfield (Novofedorivka, occupied Crimea) was attacked.
"According to preliminary information, several air defence facilities were hit at the airfield, in particular, Pantsir-S1 and TOR-M2. After suppressing the enemy's air defence systems, the hangar where the enemy's 'Orion' and 'Forpost' drones were stored was destroyed.
At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces also struck the enemy's command and control centre and a 'KamAZ' military truck. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.
Strikes on the TOT of Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Areas where enemy forces were concentrated and fuel and lubricant depots were hit. The consequences are being clarified.
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