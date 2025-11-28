Saratov oil refinery and UAV storage facility at Saky airfield were hit, - General Staff of AFU

Ukrainian defence forces struck an oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, a UAV storage facility at the "Saky" airfield, and other occupier targets.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Saratov oil refinery

On the night of 28 November, an oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation was attacked. The enterprise produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including petrol, fuel oil, diesel fuel, technical sulphur, etc. It is involved in supplying the needs of the Russian occupation army.

After a series of explosions in the target area, a fire broke out. The results of the attack are being clarified.

Watch more: Oil terminal and air defence systems hit by SSU drones in Novorossiysk, - sources. VIDEO

"Saky" airfield

A UAV storage facility at the Saky airfield (Novofedorivka, occupied Crimea) was attacked.

"According to preliminary information, several air defence facilities were hit at the airfield, in particular, Pantsir-S1 and TOR-M2. After suppressing the enemy's air defence systems, the hangar where the enemy's 'Orion' and 'Forpost' drones were stored was destroyed.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces also struck the enemy's command and control centre and a 'KamAZ' military truck. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.

Watch more: Drones attacked Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in Samara Region of Russian Federation again - Russian media. VIDEO

Strikes on the TOT of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Areas where enemy forces were concentrated and fuel and lubricant depots were hit. The consequences are being clarified.

Watch more: Russia reported attack by 136 UAVs: explosions heard in Saratov region and Taganrog. VIDEO