Drones attacked Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in Samara Region of Russian Federation again - Russian media. VIDEO
On the night of 27 November, drones attacked the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Astra, according to Censor.NET.
Warning! Explicit language!
Videos posted online show that the flashes after the UAV attack occurred directly above the local oil refinery.
Local authorities did not comment on the attack.
The Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery is part of the Rosneft group.
The plant had already been attacked on 19 October and 16 November.
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