Russian Tapir-class landing ship towed for repairs after SSU drone strike on Novorossiysk. SATELLITE PHOTOS

A Project 1171 Tapir-class large landing ship came under attack by Ukrainian drones during a strike on the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk in the night of 25 November.

As reported by Censor.NET, OSINT researcher Tom Bik published satellite images taken after the attack on social network X.

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Aftermath of the attack on Novorossiysk port

"A Project 1171 Tapir-class landing ship was damaged during Ukraine’s latest attack on Novorossiysk yesterday at 44.7145,37.8299. It was spotted inside the naval base, where two tugs were towing it from the dock to another ‘protected’ location inside the breakwaters for repairs," he noted.

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Strike on Novorossiysk on 25 November

Earlier, Censor.NET’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, during the night of 25 November in Novorossiysk, the SBU together with the Defence Forces struck an oil terminal and a Russian Navy base.

According to preliminary data, a Project 1171 large landing ship moored at the naval base quay was damaged.

Watch more: Oil terminal and air defence systems hit by SSU drones in Novorossiysk, - sources. VIDEO