Plant manufacturing rocket components has been hit in Cheboksary, Russia, - General Staff of AFU

Ukrainian defence forces have struck a Russian plant manufacturing navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the AFU, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Cheboksary

On the night of 26 November, the "VNIIR-Progress" plant, manufacturing navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles, was hit in Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic.

A strike on the territory of the enterprise was recorded, and a fire broke out.

"VNIIR-Progress" manufactures GNSS receivers and antennas for GLONASS, GPS and Galileo satellite systems, including "Kometa" modules used in Shahed kamikaze drones, as well as in "Iskander-M", "Kalibr" missile systems, and UMPC modules for aerial bombs.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Watch more: In Chuvashia, Russia, "veteran of SMO" was beaten and left in rubbish dump. VIDEO

Strike in ТОТ

Drones struck the command post of one of the units of the Russian Federation's 58th Combined Arms Army in occupied Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The "Tor-M1" air defence system in occupied Mariupol, brigade-level ammunition depots in Ocheretyne and Kamianka in the TOT of Donetsk Oblast, as well as a gathering point for enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk direction were also hit.

See more: Drones attacked Cheboksary, Russia. Strike was likely aimed at military factory. VIDEO&PHOTOS