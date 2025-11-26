Drones attacked Cheboksary, Russia. Strike was likely aimed at military factory. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 26 November, Ukrainian drones attacked Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation. It is likely that a local military factory was hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

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ASTRA geolocated five eyewitness videos from the scene of the attack and subsequent fires in Cheboksary and concluded that the drones hit VNDIR-Progress JSC at 4 Yakovleva Street.

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What do the local authorities say?

The head of the Chuvash Republic, Oleg Nikolayev, has already responded to the incident and confirmed the attack. According to him, there are no casualties, but the population is being evacuated. He did not specify what exactly was hit.

What does the company specialise in?

JSC "VNIIR-Progress" is part of the "ABS Electro" production association. As stated on the association's website, VNDIR-Progress "has many years of experience in the development and production of scientific and technical products, software and hardware complexes, automation and control systems, electrical products, electronic components, electronic modules, and radio-electronic products."

As ASTRA previously noted, the company manufactures Kometa antennas for the Russian army, which protect Russian Armed Forces drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

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