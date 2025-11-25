Oil terminal and air defence systems hit by SSU drones in Novorossiysk, - sources. VIDEO

In Novorossiysk, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Defence Forces, struck an oil terminal and a Russian Navy base.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

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Details

Long-range UAVs struck the oil terminal's infrastructure, namely oil loading stands and manifolds.

The S-300/S-400 air defence systems were also hit.

Read more: Information about preparation of charges against Arakhamia and Klymenko is not true, - SSU

Consequences

Preliminary reports indicate that a large Project 1171 landing ship moored at the naval base was damaged.

The SSU carried out the operation together with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, the Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the State Border Guard Service and the coastal missile and artillery forces of the Ukrainian Navy.

It is noted that during the attack, Russian air defence forces struck civilian infrastructure in Novorossiysk. One of the videos shows missiles from the Pantsir complex hitting residential buildings.

The port of Novorossiysk is the second largest oil export centre in the Russian Federation and the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

What preceded this?

On the night of 25 November, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, working in close cooperation, successfully struck the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, the General Staff confirmed.