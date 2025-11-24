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News NABU and SAPO cases Mindichgate
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Information about preparation of charges against Arakhamiia and Klymenko is not true, - SSU

Arakhamiia

The information that the Security Service of Ukraine was allegedly preparing to announce suspicions of high treason against the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamiia, or the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, is not true.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press service.

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"No such 'instructions', 'requests' or 'hints' were received by the SSU from the Office of the President or any other structure," the SSU emphasised.

"Moreover, according to the law, Security Service investigators cannot notify current members of the Ukrainian parliament of any suspicions. Therefore, this information has nothing to do with reality," the SSU said.

Read more: After NABU’s "Midas" probe, Yermak tasked security officials with preparing notice of suspicion for SAPO chief Klymenko – media

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, the publication "UP" reported that the President's Office was discussing the possibility of announcing suspicion of treason against the head of the faction, Davyd Arakhamia, on 20 November, the day of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with the Servant of the People faction. In this way, they tried to identify and punish those who could be accused of involvement in the leak of information in the Mindich case.
  • The publication also wrote that after the publication of parts of the NABU "Midas" investigation into corruption in the president's circle, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, instructed law enforcement agencies to prepare charges against the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko.

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Security Service of Ukraine (3765) Arakhamia Davyd (91) notice of suspicion (233) Oleksandr Klymenko (39)
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