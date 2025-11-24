Information about preparation of charges against Arakhamiia and Klymenko is not true, - SSU

The information that the Security Service of Ukraine was allegedly preparing to announce suspicions of high treason against the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamiia, or the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, is not true.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press service.

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"No such 'instructions', 'requests' or 'hints' were received by the SSU from the Office of the President or any other structure," the SSU emphasised.

"Moreover, according to the law, Security Service investigators cannot notify current members of the Ukrainian parliament of any suspicions. Therefore, this information has nothing to do with reality," the SSU said.

Read more: After NABU’s "Midas" probe, Yermak tasked security officials with preparing notice of suspicion for SAPO chief Klymenko – media

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