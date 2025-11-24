After NABU’s "Midas" probe, Yermak tasked security officials with preparing notice of suspicion for SAPO chief Klymenko – media

After parts of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigation dubbed "Midas" into corruption in the president’s inner circle were published, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak instructed law enforcement officials to prepare a notice of suspicion for Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a Ukrainska Pravda article titled "One battle after another, or Zelenskyy between ‘Midas’ and Trump."

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UP sources said that after the "Midas" investigation was published, the head of the President’s Office continued to coordinate law enforcement officials under the President’s Office.

At one of the press conferences, the head of the SAPO, Klymenko, stated that "Ali Baba holds meetings and hands out tasks to law enforcement agencies so they go after, and keep going after, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors. This isn’t normal."

This happened in the same week that the Mindich tapes were released.

UP sources note that "Ali Baba" is not Yermak’s callsign on the recordings, but a covert nickname used by detectives and prosecutors in internal communications, derived from the initials of Yermak’s first name and patronymic.

Read more: NABU prepared suspicion against Umerov, - Honcharenko

Toward the end of the first week of Operation "Midas," interlocutors close to the President’s Office said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the heads of NABU and SAPO for a meeting.

However, "the conversation did not go well," a senior official familiar with the meeting said.

Immediately after the attempt to talk, according to interlocutors in law enforcement agencies, Yermak once again tasked law enforcement agencies with preparing charges against SAPO head Klymenko.

Read more: Mindichgate: SBI will soon inform Temporary Investigative Commission about first results of inspection - Sapian

Mindichgate