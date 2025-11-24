After NABU’s "Midas" probe, Yermak tasked security officials with preparing notice of suspicion for SAPO chief Klymenko – media
After parts of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigation dubbed "Midas" into corruption in the president’s inner circle were published, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak instructed law enforcement officials to prepare a notice of suspicion for Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a Ukrainska Pravda article titled "One battle after another, or Zelenskyy between ‘Midas’ and Trump."
UP sources said that after the "Midas" investigation was published, the head of the President’s Office continued to coordinate law enforcement officials under the President’s Office.
At one of the press conferences, the head of the SAPO, Klymenko, stated that "Ali Baba holds meetings and hands out tasks to law enforcement agencies so they go after, and keep going after, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors. This isn’t normal."
This happened in the same week that the Mindich tapes were released.
UP sources note that "Ali Baba" is not Yermak’s callsign on the recordings, but a covert nickname used by detectives and prosecutors in internal communications, derived from the initials of Yermak’s first name and patronymic.
Toward the end of the first week of Operation "Midas," interlocutors close to the President’s Office said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the heads of NABU and SAPO for a meeting.
However, "the conversation did not go well," a senior official familiar with the meeting said.
Immediately after the attempt to talk, according to interlocutors in law enforcement agencies, Yermak once again tasked law enforcement agencies with preparing charges against SAPO head Klymenko.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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