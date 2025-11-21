Mindichgate: SBI will soon inform Temporary Investigative Commission about first results of inspection - Sapian
The State Bureau of Investigations has the first results of its review of information published in the media after the operation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) "Midas."
This was announced by Tetyana Sapyan, communications advisor to the State Bureau of Investigations, in an interview with Hromadske Radio, according to Censor.NET.
According to her, they will be made public and reported to the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on Economic Security.
"There is not much time left, and we will hear the specific results of the work. We are interested in ensuring that everything is as transparent and professionally verified and disclosed as possible," Sapyan noted.
The SBI noted that after the publication of the NABU recordings, the Bureau's main investigative department initiated proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code:
- Part 3 of Article 368 (obtaining unlawful benefits in large amounts or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or related to extortion);
- Part 3 of Article 365 (abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, resulting in serious consequences).
"A lot of internal work is being done to establish all the facts and circumstances, and we have already managed to establish a lot. We will inform the Temporary Investigation Commission and the public about this in the near future. And these will not be general phrases, but specific facts," Sapyan added.
What preceded it?
It was reported that the individuals featured in the recordings released by NABU discussed their close ties with the leadership of the State Bureau of Investigations.
The Bureau subsequently reported that no employees had been suspended following the publication of the materials.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myronyuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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