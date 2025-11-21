Mindichgate: SBI will soon inform Temporary Investigative Commission about first results of inspection - Sapian

The State Bureau of Investigations has the first results of its review of information published in the media after the operation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) "Midas."

This was announced by Tetyana Sapyan, communications advisor to the State Bureau of Investigations, in an interview with Hromadske Radio, according to Censor.NET.

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According to her, they will be made public and reported to the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on Economic Security.

"There is not much time left, and we will hear the specific results of the work. We are interested in ensuring that everything is as transparent and professionally verified and disclosed as possible," Sapyan noted.

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The SBI noted that after the publication of the NABU recordings, the Bureau's main investigative department initiated proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 3 of Article 368 (obtaining unlawful benefits in large amounts or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or related to extortion);

Part 3 of Article 365 (abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, resulting in serious consequences).

"A lot of internal work is being done to establish all the facts and circumstances, and we have already managed to establish a lot. We will inform the Temporary Investigation Commission and the public about this in the near future. And these will not be general phrases, but specific facts," Sapyan added.

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What preceded it?

It was reported that the individuals featured in the recordings released by NABU discussed their close ties with the leadership of the State Bureau of Investigations.

The Bureau subsequently reported that no employees had been suspended following the publication of the materials.

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