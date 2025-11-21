Zelenskyy told MPs that corruption scandal is being "stirred up by Russians and, to some extent, Americans," - Zhelezniak

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the issue of corruption in the Ukrainian president's circle is being artificially "hyped up" by Russians and Americans. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with members of parliament from the Servant of the People faction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"The Russians are hyping up the scandal right now, and the Americans have joined in a little. But we know who is doing this internally, we are already investigating it... who is working on this and giving the Americans false information," said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Voice faction, quoting the president.

"As I said, they are not even thinking of dismissing Yermak. Although there were questions," he added.

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