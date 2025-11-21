US is demanding that Ukraine present draft peace agreement by Thanksgiving Day, 27 November - FT

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The American side expects Ukraine to speed up the negotiation process.

According to the Financial Times, Washington wants to receive a draft agreement on ending the war by Thanksgiving, which is a benchmark for the US in planning further steps, reports Censor.NET.

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"Window of opportunity"

According to the FT, the United States expects that after 27 November, Washington will propose Trump's peace plan to the Russian side.

The publication notes that the White House wants to complete the procedure in early December, considering this period a "window of opportunity" for a political initiative that could influence the further development of the situation.

"The US expects Ukraine to provide a clear version of the agreement that Washington can present to Moscow," the FT article says.

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Ukraine is working on adjusting Trump's plan

According to journalists, the Ukrainian side is being given a clear message that it needs to be more active in promoting negotiation mechanisms. The publication notes that the US is exerting significant pressure because it wants Ukraine to produce a document that can be adapted for presentation to the Russians.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities are preparing their own proposals, taking into account initiatives related to the Trump team's approach to the future settlement. Kyiv is currently analysing possible versions of the document and working on adjustments that should reflect Ukraine's key interests.

Read more: "Peace plan" offers Ukraine security guarantees based on model of NATO’s Article 5 - Axios

The focus of Ukraine's proposals:

preservation of sovereignty;

security guarantees;

clear definition of the terms of peace;

mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of the agreement.

Earlier, US Vice President Jay D. Vance said that US President Donald Trump wants the war between Ukraine and Russia to end and the countries to resume trade and tourism.

"He thinks: why don't you stop killing each other and start trading with each other? Why, instead of Russia and Ukraine killing each other, don't they start trading, travelling between the two countries, participating in some kind of cultural exchange?"

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting with Servant of People faction: Yermak remains in office - media

He also clarified that "if there is more peace in the world," it will be good for all Americans. Therefore, Trump will continue to seek an end to wars.

According to Axios, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed during a meeting with the American delegation in Kyiv to quickly discuss and conclude a "peace agreement" initiated by the United States.