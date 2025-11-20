Zelenskyy received draft peace plan from US
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially received from the United States a draft plan which, in Washington’s assessment, could help reinvigorate diplomacy.
This was reported by the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.
The statement said Zelenskyy outlined the core principles important for Ukraine, and that following today’s meeting with U.S. representatives the sides agreed to work on the plan’s provisions so that it can lead to a dignified end to the war.
"Since the start of this year, Ukraine has supported President Trump’s proposals to end the bloodshed. We are ready to continue constructive work with the American side and our partners in Europe and around the world so that the outcome is peace," the President’s Office said.
Zelenskyy said he expects to discuss "the available diplomatic opportunities and the key points needed for peace" with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days.
What is known about Trump’s peace plan?
According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.
Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:
- handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;
- reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;
- cutting US military assistance;
- recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.
Background
- Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.
- Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.
- Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.
- The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.
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