Poland expects US consultations with Europe on peace plan for Ukraine - Sikorski

Poland hopes that the United States will consult with its European partners when preparing a peace plan for Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, according to Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

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Sikorski stressed that the peace plan should be developed with the involvement of European countries, as the EU is Ukraine's key supporter and has an interest in its own security.

"We welcome peaceful efforts, but Europe is the main player, the main supporter of Ukraine. And, of course, the security of Europe is at stake. Therefore, we expect to be consulted," he said.

The Foreign Minister also stressed that any restrictions within this plan should be imposed on the aggressor state, not on Ukraine. "I hope that restrictions will be imposed not on the victim in terms of its ability to defend itself, but on the aggressor, whose aggressive potential must be limited," Sikorski said.

Read more: US peace plan: Russia will control part of Donbas in exchange for rent - Telegraph

What preceded it?

Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

The media also reported that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussions.

The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps.

Read more: Peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps, - Rubio

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

As of now, there is no complete, officially confirmed public version of this 28-point plan — many details remain speculative or come from sources close to Trump's inner circle.

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