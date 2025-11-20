US peace plan: Russia will control part of Donbas in exchange for rent payments - Telegraph
The US peace plan stipulates that Ukraine will be forced to relinquish control over the eastern part of Donbas, but will receive rent payments from Russia.
This is according to The Telegraph, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
According to the publication, Russia will pay an undisclosed rent for actual control over the region.
The authors of the article believe that Trump's plan to "lease the land" is consistent with the pattern of business deals. The publication calls it "money in exchange for land."
The plan provides for Kyiv to retain legal control over the occupied Donbas.
"Under its constitution, Ukraine is obliged to put the transfer of territory to a public vote, which is likely to fail - something that can be avoided under a lease," writes The Telegraph.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.
- The media also wrote that Trump had sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.
- Reuters also wrote that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussions.
- The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.
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