The US peace plan stipulates that Ukraine will be forced to relinquish control over the eastern part of Donbas, but will receive rent payments from Russia.

This is according to The Telegraph, as reported by Censor.NET.

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According to the publication, Russia will pay an undisclosed rent for actual control over the region.

The authors of the article believe that Trump's plan to "lease the land" is consistent with the pattern of business deals. The publication calls it "money in exchange for land."

Read more: Peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps, - Rubio

The plan provides for Kyiv to retain legal control over the occupied Donbas.

"Under its constitution, Ukraine is obliged to put the transfer of territory to a public vote, which is likely to fail - something that can be avoided under a lease," writes The Telegraph.

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