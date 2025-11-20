Peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps, - Rubio

Ending the complex and deadly war in Ukraine will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions.

According to Censor.NET, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote about this on social media.

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"To end a war as complex and deadly as the one in Ukraine, a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas is necessary. And to achieve lasting peace, both sides must agree to difficult but necessary concessions," the post says.

According to Rubio, this is why the US is developing and will continue to develop "a list of potential ideas for ending this war based on proposals from both sides of the conflict."

Recall that yesterday, Reuters reported that the US had signalled to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine must accept the framework agreement developed by Washington to end the war with Russia.

Read more: US will not impose sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia to Hungary for year - Rubio

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

reducing US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.

As of now, there is no complete, officially confirmed public version of this 28-point plan — many details remain speculative or come from sources close to Trump's inner circle.

Read more: US peace plan calls for Ukraine to cede territory and reduce its armed forces - Reuters