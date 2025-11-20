US peace plan calls for Ukraine to cede territory and reduce its armed forces - Reuters

The United States has signalled to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine must accept the framework agreement developed by Washington to end the war with Russia.

This was reported by Reuters, citing two sources, according to Censor.NET.

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What does the US peace initiative entail?

It is noted that the agreement provides for Ukraine to give up part of its territory and part of its weapons.

"Sources who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue said that the proposals, among other things, provide for a reduction in the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the report said.

According to Reuters sources, "Washington wants Kyiv to accept the main points."

Read more: Kellogg to step down as Trump’s special representative for Ukraine in January - Reuters

What preceded this?

Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

The media also wrote that Trump had sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.

Reuters also wrote that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussion.

Read more: Kyiv has received "signals" regarding proposals to end war, which US has discussed with Russia, - Reuters