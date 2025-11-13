US will not impose sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia to Hungary for year - Rubio

The US agreed not to extend sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia to Hungary for a year.

This was reported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Censor.NET.

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"In the case of oil and gas pipelines, this is a one-year extension, as shutting them down immediately would be very traumatic for their economy," he said.

At the same time, Rubio noted that the lifting of sanctions on the Paks II nuclear power plant, which is being built in Hungary, is, on the contrary, indefinite.

"We want them to successfully complete construction because we want to see them independent in the energy sector," the US Secretary of State added.

Read: Hungary exempted from US sanctions for purchasing Russian oil and gas for one year, not indefinitely, - Reuters

What preceded it?

On the eve of Orban's visit, he announced that the US had exempted Hungary from sanctions on Russian energy supplies.

Hungary's purchase of Russian oil

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the European Council's decision to abandon Russian fossil fuels a blow and announced that he would appeal to the European Court of Justice.

It was also reported that an explosion occurred at an oil refinery in Hungary, which receives crude oil from Russia.

We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Viktor Orbán on November 7, stated that he was "considering" the possibility of exempting Hungary from sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil because the country has no access to the sea.

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