Zelenskyy does not want to dismiss Yermak. This could mark beginning of end – Servant of People Bezuhla

Mariana Bezuhla, an MP from Servant of the People, stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want to dismiss Andriy Yermak from his post as head of the Presidential Office.

She announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the MP, Yermak "is defending himself by all possible means."

"If the President tries to hide and refuses to make a decision, this could be the beginning of the end. Without exaggeration. The atmosphere inside is strained to the limit. Outside as well.



And this is against the backdrop of the situation at the front, which is partly the result of decisions Zelenskyy has not taken, and growing external pressure on the President to force Ukraine into capitulation," she added.

Bezuhla also called on all those who care about the fate of the state not to stay on the sidelines and to take action.

Read more: Corruption scandal poses biggest threat to Zelenskyy’s government since February 2022 - AP

Possible dismissal of Yermak

Mindichgate

Read more: Zelenskyy decides not to dismiss Yermak. Investigators of "Mindichgate" to be targeted – Zhelezniak