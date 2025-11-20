Zelenskyy does not want to dismiss Yermak. This could mark beginning of end – Servant of People Bezuhla
Mariana Bezuhla, an MP from Servant of the People, stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want to dismiss Andriy Yermak from his post as head of the Presidential Office.
She announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to the MP, Yermak "is defending himself by all possible means."
"If the President tries to hide and refuses to make a decision, this could be the beginning of the end. Without exaggeration. The atmosphere inside is strained to the limit. Outside as well.
And this is against the backdrop of the situation at the front, which is partly the result of decisions Zelenskyy has not taken, and growing external pressure on the President to force Ukraine into capitulation," she added.
Bezuhla also called on all those who care about the fate of the state not to stay on the sidelines and to take action.
Possible dismissal of Yermak
- Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak appears in NABU recordings.
According to media reports, key government figures are advising President Zelenskyy to dismiss Yermak.
Servant of the People MP Fedor Venislavskyi believes that the head of the President’s Office should resign.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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