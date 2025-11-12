Corruption in energy sector: back-office employee Ustymenko, involved in money laundering, taken into custody

On November 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled on a preventive measure for Lesia Ustymenko, suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of funds from Energoatom.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

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Court ruling

The court placed the suspect in custody for 60 days with an alternative bail set at UAH 25 million.

According to investigators, Ustymenko, together with other participants — Ihor Fursenko (known as Roshyk), former adviser to the energy minister Ihor Myroniuk (Rocket), and Liudmyla Zorina — was involved in laundering funds, including through cryptocurrency and cash-based schemes.

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The prosecution claims that more than UAH 145 million was laundered with her participation, and correspondence between the suspects included coded references such as "blue" and "beautiful ones."

Ustymenko’s defense requested a softer preventive measure, arguing that neither she nor her husband have been employed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

It was also noted that Ustymenko’s husband holds Russian citizenship and had regularly traveled to Russia until 2015.

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Background

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