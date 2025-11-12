Energy Minister Hrynchuk has resigned

The head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, has submitted her resignation.

She announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Resignation letter

"The position was never an end in itself for me. I am grateful to the president, the Cabinet of Ministers and the people's deputies for giving me the opportunity to work for the benefit of the state, which I have done for the past 10 years in various positions in the civil service, starting as a chief specialist.

The law. There have been no violations of the law within the scope of my professional activities. Such facts cannot exist in principle," Hrynchuk wrote.

She also commented on "speculation" about her personal relationships: "Any speculation on this subject is inappropriate. There must be a limit to everything. Ultimately, time will put everything in its place."

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Corruption in the energy sector