Energy Minister Hrynchuk has resigned
The head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, has submitted her resignation.
She announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Resignation letter
"The position was never an end in itself for me. I am grateful to the president, the Cabinet of Ministers and the people's deputies for giving me the opportunity to work for the benefit of the state, which I have done for the past 10 years in various positions in the civil service, starting as a chief specialist.
The law. There have been no violations of the law within the scope of my professional activities. Such facts cannot exist in principle," Hrynchuk wrote.
She also commented on "speculation" about her personal relationships: "Any speculation on this subject is inappropriate. There must be a limit to everything. Ultimately, time will put everything in its place."
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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