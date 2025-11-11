Operation "Midas": NABU publishes recordings of Mindich coordinating influence on officials. VIDEO

NABU and SAPO publish new data on corruption in the energy sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The head of the criminal organisation, known as "Carlson," has been identified. According to media reports, this is businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal-95" Timur Mindich.

"He was the one who controlled the so-called "laundromat," where funds obtained through criminal means were being laundered," the report says.

The NABU noted that on the upper floors of a building on Hrushevskyi Street in Kyiv, "Carlson" determined who would receive how much cash or transfers, and also coordinated influence on officials of central government bodies to resolve issues in his own interests, particularly in the energy and defence sectors.

"In conversations recorded by detectives, he manages financial flows, discusses the hiring of trusted individuals through fictitious employment, gives instructions on 'security' and shows awareness of possible attention from the NABU," the Bureau said.

Read more: Circumstances surrounding escape of Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95", are being investigated, we will try to bring him back, - NABU

Details of conversations

14.07.2025

Minister of Energy: Hallo, hallo. Hello, ***, hello. Everything. Yes. Yes. Yes.

Carlson: Are you coming? No?

Minister of Energy: Well, I'm on my way.

Sugarman: And you said no one talks to you about anything. And here you are.

Carlson: Oh, yes, I've read the text message.

Minister of Energy: What did you write?

Carlson: That *** wants to talk to you.

Minister of Energy: Come on.

Sugarman: No, call ***.

Carlson: No, sorry, how many times have I told you to call ***.

Energy Minister: And what am I supposed to do with him?

Carlson: Listen, ***, you all understand, I can't go to the janitors either, I'll do whatever you say, whatever you need, I'm yours. Just say plus, that's all.

14.07.2025

Carlson: So, did you bring me anything?

Sugarman: No, I told you tomorrow. Tomorrow I'll give it to you (unclear).

Count how much I owe you — 300, 500?

Carlson: I don't know, there's still more to him...

Sugarman (whispering): 150, 200, 350, and *** pass on 450, construction to be closed (1st word), 500.

14.07.2025

Sugarman: We're not getting involved in their business, thank God, if we had got involved yesterday (unclear) I told the lawyer (unclear), he also told me that we're in the game, everyone thinks (unclear)... I imagine if we had gotten involved as we had planned, that *** would manage and receive, it would have been f***ed up, they just took us away from it.

Carlson: 100%, there's a lot of money there, but zh*** described the prosecutor's office, the SSU, all the security forces and the BES, all the security forces, f***, there was such an agreement.

15.07.2025

Carlson: Everything okay here?

Sugarman: Yes.

Carlson: First – 350.

Sugarman: All of it. (unclear)

Carlson: I'll take all 600.

30.06.25

Carlson: It'll be noisy. I don't want to arouse suspicion.

02.07.25

Sugarman: I , I want f#ck to see the expert who will decipher this... I'm checking it all myself.

Carlson: Why? Are you doing this?

Sugarman: Well, I wrote down some questions, they can answer some of them.

Carlson: (whispers) I want to tell you, they have deciphered everything, all these codes, leave it here.

Sugarman: No, look, listen, we have already talked about this, if we have a rat...

Carlson: Yeah, but even rats don't know your codes... That's my water, drink your own, for f#ck's sake.

02.07.25

Sugarman: They're not stupid either, do you understand that?

Carlson: I don't understand...

Sugarman: No, really, wait, really, only if someone helps. Even you can't help here, you understand?

01.07.25

Person: Hey, look, we've gotten so carried away over there that now it's impossible to just freeze and leave. I can't imagine how, it will all be lost. If we need to preserve it, then we need to finish some work.

Carlson: Yes.

Person: Well?

Carlson: The same goes for the common area, you have to understand. We have to approach this wisely.

Person: How?

Carlson: Preserve it all, don't stop, but preserve it.

01.07.25

Person: For the winter.

Carlson: For a year.

Person: For fuck's sake, I put so much soul into it, f#ck... just pack up and leave. This is awful, really!

Carlson: Well, I can't, you understand?

Person: It's awful for me!

Carlson: And not for me? You stupid c#nt.

(Whispers) – if he opens up in court – we're fucked!

01.07.25

Carlson: So we need half a million, right?

Person: Well, we need at least three hundred, two hundred and fifty – that's *** already, and ninety for the pool. 350 and 90. Oh, 250 and 90.

Carlson: 250 and 90, 340, 350, plus more for these, for the canal? I'll give you that, not only that... but what about the debts today?

Person: They're already included here, he's already done all the brickwork...

Carlson: Let me give you fifty now, today...

Person: What do I need fifty for? What will fifty give me?

01.07.25

Carlson: Do you really need to pay for it?

Person: I need to give the builders one hundred and eighty, one hundred and eighty for the construction, seventy for the facade insulation, just the pool...

Carlson: Say you need three hundred thousand, well, I just don't have three hundred with me.

Person: Well, you'll get it ready.

Carlson: Okay, I'll give you three hundred thousand on Monday, three hundred and fifty.

01.07.25

Sugarman: *I know, you have to pay three million. *(Head of a criminal organisation, – Ed.) is buying a house. In Switzerland, you have to pay three million. That's how it is (n/a). Well, that's ***, my sister is doing it. – ‘Well, can you pay it there?’ I say, ‘Yes, I can.’ I just don't know how.

Rioshyk: Three million?

Sugarman: Three now, then another three in a month.

Rioshyk: Yeah. Is that in Switzerland? But they don't have any accounts there, I mean, personal ones?

01.07.25

Sugarman: Who?

Rioshyk: Well, who's buying the house, your sister, ***, who?

Sugarman: I think if there were, it would be easier.

Rioshyk: Well, only a notary can pay from the fund.

Sugarman: Who? The fund will pay.

Rioshyk: If it's a notary, then (n/a).

Sugarman: We're going to look into it now. I sent you the details, sent (n/a).

Rioshyk: I'm now (n/a).

12.06.25

Sugarman: *, what about the payment, the big one * (head of a criminal organisation, – Ed.)?

Rioshyk: Huh?

Sugarman: Did you make the big payment, did you talk to *?

Rioshyk: We agreed on tomorrow. They have a conference at 8. And if anything, where do we get it?

Employee: Tell me what's going on.

Sugarman: *** is asking us to pay 3 million dollars to Switzerland right away. A million dollars to Israel right away, too, and then another 3 million dollars to Switzerland.

01.07.25

Rioshyk reports during a telephone conversation that:

"Today we have made a Carlson's million dollars (US dollars, – Ed.) – that's the first thing. Tomorrow we'll make 3 (three million US dollars, – Ed.). That is, I spoke with ***, he said that we're doing this with our own money for now, but with you..."

What preceded this?

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