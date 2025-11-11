Circumstances surrounding escape of Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95", are being investigated, we will try to bring him back, - NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape of Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95", from Ukraine.

This was announced on air of UP by the head of the NABU detective department, Oleksandr Abakumov, according to Censor.NET.

"We are investigating the circumstances of his escape, we are analysing in detail, step by step, who helped him, and all this will be properly assessed," he said.

Read more: Whisking Mindich away before searches and then talking about "inevitability of punishment" is like killing fox and joining Greenpeace hours later – Tkach

According to Abakumov, Mindich probably learned that he would be searched and left Ukraine.

"But we will do everything we can to try to bring him back to the country," he said, recalling the "practice of extradition."

"We will see where he is. I heard today that he is already in Israel, so we will do everything to bring him back," the NABU representative concluded.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What preceded this?

Read more: Four ministers implicated in "Energoatom" embezzlement case, - NABU detective