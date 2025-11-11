Circumstances surrounding escape of Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95", are being investigated, we will try to bring him back, - NABU
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape of Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95", from Ukraine.
This was announced on air of UP by the head of the NABU detective department, Oleksandr Abakumov, according to Censor.NET.
"We are investigating the circumstances of his escape, we are analysing in detail, step by step, who helped him, and all this will be properly assessed," he said.
According to Abakumov, Mindich probably learned that he would be searched and left Ukraine.
"But we will do everything we can to try to bring him back to the country," he said, recalling the "practice of extradition."
"We will see where he is. I heard today that he is already in Israel, so we will do everything to bring him back," the NABU representative concluded.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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