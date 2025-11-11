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Four ministers implicated in "Energoatom" embezzlement case, - NABU detective

Head of the NABU detective division

The head of the detective division of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Oleksandr Abakumov, said that during the investigation into the embezzlement of funds at "Energoatom", detectives recorded the involvement of four ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers in various situations.

He said this on the air of the programme "UP.Chat," reports Censor.NET.

"I won't say much, but I will say that in various situations during the investigation of this criminal proceeding, we recorded the involvement of four ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers," Abakumov said.

He clarified that these were people from different periods: "Some were ministers earlier, some later, so it's not all four current ministers." He did not name the officials, explaining that disclosure could harm the investigation.

Read more: Wife of one of defendants involved in Operation "Midas" bought cars and real estate worth $360,000, - media. VIDEO

Abakumov also confirmed that the actions of two ministers are currently being assessed in the case "for sufficient evidence or commission of crimes." According to him, NABU detectives believe that the organisation was headed by two individuals who have already been identified, but their names have not yet been disclosed.

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
  • As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
  • The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
  • The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
  • Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
  • Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (999) corruption (912) Energoatom (161)
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