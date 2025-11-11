Four ministers implicated in "Energoatom" embezzlement case, - NABU detective

The head of the detective division of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Oleksandr Abakumov, said that during the investigation into the embezzlement of funds at "Energoatom", detectives recorded the involvement of four ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers in various situations.

He said this on the air of the programme "UP.Chat," reports Censor.NET.

"I won't say much, but I will say that in various situations during the investigation of this criminal proceeding, we recorded the involvement of four ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers," Abakumov said.

He clarified that these were people from different periods: "Some were ministers earlier, some later, so it's not all four current ministers." He did not name the officials, explaining that disclosure could harm the investigation.

Read more: Wife of one of defendants involved in Operation "Midas" bought cars and real estate worth $360,000, - media. VIDEO

Abakumov also confirmed that the actions of two ministers are currently being assessed in the case "for sufficient evidence or commission of crimes." According to him, NABU detectives believe that the organisation was headed by two individuals who have already been identified, but their names have not yet been disclosed.

What preceded this?

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel