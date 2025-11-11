Wife of one of defendants involved in Operation "Midas" bought cars and real estate worth $360,000, - media. VIDEO

The wife of Dmytro Basov, one of the figures involved in the energy corruption case previously exposed by NABU, has purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of real estate and luxury cars in recent years.

This is reported in an article by journalists from Bihus.Info, as informed by Censor.NET.

What is known about Basov?

Basov appears in the NABU's published recordings as "Tenor".

Read more: Whisking Mindich away before searches and then talking about "inevitability of punishment" is like killing fox and joining Greenpeace hours later – Tkach

He is the former head of the Prosecutor General's Office's department for investigating crimes committed by criminal organisations. In 2019, he was dismissed from his post. According to media reports, this was due to a series of corruption scandals.

He later managed to appeal the decision and get reinstated, receiving over 2.5 million hryvnias in compensation for forced absences.

Read more: Magamedrasulov gathered number of key pieces of evidence in case of corruption in energy sector, - NABU detective

Property

"After Dmytro Basov was appointed executive director of physical protection and security at NNEGC 'Energoatom' JSC, his family became significantly wealthier. According to data from the real estate register, in 2024, the official's wife became the owner of a 70-square-metre apartment in one of the most expensive residential complexes in the capital, White Lines," the journalists note.

The apartment cost at least $140,000.

Over the past two years, Natalia Basova has also expanded her car fleet, purchasing a 2023 Mercedes GLE 300D, a 2019 Range Rover, and a new 2025 Mercedes GLC 220D, registered to her in October this year.

The approximate cost of Basova's purchases in recent years is about $360,000.

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Other scandals

Journalists note that this is not the first scandal involving Basov. In 2016, his department in the Prosecutor General's Office investigated a number of cases involving illegal sand extraction by the company "Dniprovski Sands".

"Subsequently, in 2019, 100% of the capital of 'Dniprovski Sands' became the property of Natalia Basova, the prosecutor's wife. Interestingly, during this period, Natalia Basova acquired a 127-square-metre apartment in the elite 'French Quarter', as well as a garage in the same residential complex.

The origin of the money is unclear – the woman did not have the income to make such purchases. Moreover, on the eve of the apartment purchase, the couple officially divorced, probably in order to conceal the acquired assets, but later the woman "returned" to Basov's declaration as a person with whom he lives together," the article concluded.

Read more: Nikholov on energy sector corruption: dollars in U.S. bank packaging seized from suspects, heightening interest of U.S. investigators

What preceded this?

Read more: Without "blessing" from highest offices, corruption scheme at "Energoatom" would not have existed, - People’s Deputy Sovsun of "Voice" party