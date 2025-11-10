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News Mindich has left Ukraine Energy sector corruption
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Whisking Mindich away before searches and then talking about "inevitability of punishment" is like killing fox and joining Greenpeace hours later – Tkach

Tkach on Mindich’s escape and President’s Office statements about the inevitability of punishment

Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach commented on the President’s Office’s response to the NABU and SAPO probe into an embezzlement scheme in the energy sector. The President’s Office said the day before that "punishment must be inevitable."

He wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"To whisk Mindich away a few hours before the searches, and then say during the day that the President’s Office stands for ‘inevitability of punishment,’ is like killing a fox for its fur collar and a few hours later joining Greenpeace while wearing that collar," the journalist said.

Tkach on Mindich’s escape and President’s Office statements about the inevitability of punishment

  • As a reminder, commenting on the energy-sector corruption probe, the President’s Office said "punishment must be inevitable."
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, stated that "everyone who built these schemes must receive a clear procedural response."

Read more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov took part in collecting evidence in energy-sector corruption case – media

Background

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
  • As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
  • The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
  • The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
  • Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
  • Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.

Watch more: SAPO deputy chief Syniuk may have derailed Mindich’s case – media. VIDEO

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corruption (912) search (354) Mykhailo Tkach (34) Timur Mindich (196)
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