Whisking Mindich away before searches and then talking about "inevitability of punishment" is like killing fox and joining Greenpeace hours later – Tkach

Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach commented on the President’s Office’s response to the NABU and SAPO probe into an embezzlement scheme in the energy sector. The President’s Office said the day before that "punishment must be inevitable."

He wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"To whisk Mindich away a few hours before the searches, and then say during the day that the President’s Office stands for ‘inevitability of punishment,’ is like killing a fox for its fur collar and a few hours later joining Greenpeace while wearing that collar," the journalist said.

As a reminder, commenting on the energy-sector corruption probe, the President’s Office said "punishment must be inevitable."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, stated that "everyone who built these schemes must receive a clear procedural response."

Read more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov took part in collecting evidence in energy-sector corruption case – media

Background

Watch more: SAPO deputy chief Syniuk may have derailed Mindich’s case – media. VIDEO