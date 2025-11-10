Whisking Mindich away before searches and then talking about "inevitability of punishment" is like killing fox and joining Greenpeace hours later – Tkach
Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach commented on the President’s Office’s response to the NABU and SAPO probe into an embezzlement scheme in the energy sector. The President’s Office said the day before that "punishment must be inevitable."
He wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"To whisk Mindich away a few hours before the searches, and then say during the day that the President’s Office stands for ‘inevitability of punishment,’ is like killing a fox for its fur collar and a few hours later joining Greenpeace while wearing that collar," the journalist said.
- As a reminder, commenting on the energy-sector corruption probe, the President’s Office said "punishment must be inevitable."
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, stated that "everyone who built these schemes must receive a clear procedural response."
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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