SAPO deputy chief Syniuk may have derailed Mindich’s case – media. VIDEO

Deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Andrii Syniuk may have disclosed materials or details of investigations related to Timur Mindich.

This is stated in an investigation by UP journalists, reports Censor.NET.

Meetings of the SAPO deputy chief

According to journalists, on 27 August 2025 they recorded a meeting between SAPO First Deputy Chief Andrii Syniuk and attorney Oleksii Meniv.

The next day, 28 August 2025, Syniuk met with Meniv again.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s goal is to neutralise NABU and SAPO, or to liquidate cases against his entourage, - Shabunin

On 10 September 2025, journalists spotted Meniv at 9A Hrushevskoho Street, the address of Timur Mindich’s apartment.

"Thus, the lawyer who regularly meets with the SAPO deputy chief appears either to be a neighbor of the same Timur Mindich, or to be visiting someone at that address," journalist Tkach says.

On 1 October 2025, the authors again recorded a meeting between Syniuk and Meniv. The SAPO deputy chief attended the meeting carrying documents.

Read more: Mindich, oligarch close to Zelenskyy, left Ukraine few hours before NABU searches, - media

Mindich in Ukraine

A few weeks later, sources in political circles told journalists that Timur Mindich was in Ukraine.

On 23 October, Meniv once again visited 9A Hrushevskoho Street and noticed a crew of journalists. Shortly afterward, officers of the State Protection Directorate approached his car for an inspection.

Read more: Pressure on anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine is cause for concern, - European Commissioner Kos

"It remains unclear to Ukrainska Pravda whether it is a coincidence that SAPO deputy chief Syniuk regularly meets with attorney Meniv, who in turn frequently visits or lives next door to businessman Mindich," the investigation says.

Law enforcement sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Syniuk personally had access to several cases, including those potentially linked to Mindich. At some point, the suspects in those cases began to alter their behavior and some even fled the country.

"At some point, Syniuk became more cautious, after leaving work, he would constantly look around, check for surveillance, and generally behave suspiciously," journalist Tkach said.

Another meeting

On 15 October, journalists recorded another instance of a possible handover of information to a third party.

Read: Corruption in the energy sector: Dollars seized by NABU may have been illegally transferred from the US to Ukraine, says Yarova

What does Syniuk say?

Syniuk explained that attorney Meniv is an acquaintance he once studied with, and that they are now only "on friendly terms."

"In the cases handled by NABU or SAPO, he is not and has never been an attorney during my time here," Syniuk said.

At 9A Hrushevskoho Street lives Meniv’s ex-wife, according to Syniuk. He said he rents the apartment there for her.

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"According to law enforcement sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda, NABU and SAPO possess additional information regarding Syniuk’s possible involvement in disclosing materials or details of investigations related to Timur Mindich.

However, this information has not been made public as of now," the authors concluded.

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