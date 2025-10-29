Zelenskyy’s goal is to neutralise NABU and SAPO, or to liquidate cases against his entourage, - Shabunin

By attacking anti-corruption bodies, the authorities are trying to neutralise their influence.

This was stated by Vitalii Shabunin, Chairman of the AntAC Board, during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Zelenskyy's main goal is twofold. The maximum goal is to neutralise the NABU and the SAPO so that there are no corruption scandals from them that prevent them from winning.

An acceptable goal is to eliminate cases that are already under investigation," he said.

What cases are we talking about?

Shabunin suggests that these are the cases of Mindich, Chernyshov and several others.

"To achieve this goal, it is enough to come up with any suspicion against Klymenko (the head of the SAPO- Ed.) in order not to imprison him. Precaution, Pechera (Pechersk District Court - Ed.), suspension, acting Syniuk (Deputy Head of the SAPO - Ed.), who will show everything that the SAPO has on the people Zelenskyy needs in three weeks and this will be eliminated," the AntAC head stressed.

According to Shabunin, the work of the SSU now looks like the work of the early FSB.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation for 6 months.

