If it weren’t for Magamedrasulov, "Mindich tapes" would not exist,- lawyer Shcherban

In the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov, independent experts are currently being sought abroad to conduct an examination of the recording of his conversation made by the SSU.

This was stated by lawyer Olena Shcherban during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

Expertise in the case

"Expertise is a key issue now. This is what they (the SSU- Ed.) needed, they conventionally believe that they have cemented their version with expertise. But we need to understand that even that expertise is a derivative evidence. The main thing is a conversation," she said.

Magamedrasulov told his defence counsel that he had been documented since January.

"All they have documented from January to July was this one conversation. It was about cannabis. In terms of whether there are any violations at all. We can probably say that he could have raised ethical issues somewhere. The fact that he spoke about his father's issues and the sale of cannabis to Uzbekistan, whether he should have interfered in his father's affairs as a NABU detective.

This is a disciplinary matter, and moreover, it still needs to be clarified. His motivation was that he wanted to take his father out of Zhytomyr region because his father had to have an operation. Something to do with this hemp. ... Here again, the question is whether there is a disciplinary offence," the lawyer explained.

Shcherban noted that they are currently looking for experts abroad to conduct an independent examination.

"The examination that is completely correct can only be done when we receive the disc with the recording. Until then, we can only analyse what has been made public," the defence lawyer said.

Witness Mameshev

According to Shcherban, the witness in the case, Yusuf Mameshev, is a problem for the investigation.

"He is a very devout Muslim. I am very grateful to him that he was not afraid to come and talk about it. He said that he could put his hand on the Koran and say that he was not lying, that it was definitely Uzbekistan. The man whose faith would not allow him to lie," she explained.

Mindich's case

The lawyer said that Magamedrasulov was investigating Mindich's case.

"By law, he can neither confirm nor deny it. But if not for him, the 'Mindich's tapes' would not exist," she added.

The Magamedrasulov case

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation for 6 months.

Suspicion of witness Mameshev

Yusuf Mameshev, who is a witness in the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov, was served with a notice of suspicion for giving deliberately false testimony to the pre-trial investigation body and the court.

Earlier, Mameshev's son reported threats to his family from the SSU.

Mameshev stated in court that he was under pressure.

During the court session in the Magamedrasulov case, he stated that in the conversation recorded by the SSU, they had been talking about Uzbekistan.

