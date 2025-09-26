Son of witness in case of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov claims his family is being threatened by SSU. VIDEO

The son of a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, Mahomed Mameshev, has claimed that his family is being threatened by Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU).

He said this in a video on his Instagram page, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, his father, Yusuf Mameshev, is the person whose voice was recorded in the SSU’s released audio of a conversation about selling industrial hemp. In the video, Mahomed Mameshev says that his father was talking about selling it to Uzbekistan, not Dagestan.

"This phone call was made to my father. In fact, back in February, Ruslan called my father and asked if he could help Ruslan’s father sell industrial hemp to Uzbekistan. I repeat, to Uzbekistan. There was no mention of Dagestan at all," Mameshev said.

Read more on our Telegram channel!

"These testimonies were given to Ruslan’s lawyer. The lawyer agreed to use my father’s testimony in court. After that, a man came to my father and started threatening him. This man said he was from the SSU, introduced himself, and told my father he had made the wrong decision. He said that narcotics and weapons had already been prepared by the SSU to plant either on me or on my father, in order to pressure him not to testify in court. My father replied that he had no moral right to give false testimony against Ruslan, and then the man left," Mameshev Jr. said.

According to Mameshev Jr., on September 10, his father received a notification from "Rezerve+" that he was wanted, and the next day police stopped him while he was driving his daughter to school.

"Since then, we have been constantly receiving threats that they will come to our home with searches, or plant something on me and have me jailed," he added.

Mahomed Mameshev also called on SSU and police officers to stop putting pressure on his family.

"I want to address everyone, all employees of the SSU and the National Police. I know many of you are not just employees but, above all, decent people. I want to appeal to you and say this: I fully understand that you are acting on orders from ‘above.’ We all know who gives you those orders. But remember, today one government is in power, tomorrow another will be. And the sins you have taken upon your soul will live with you for the rest of your life and beyond. So please, leave me, my family, and my father alone," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that one of the key witnesses in the case of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov had received threats.

Read more: SSU lying about search of former NABU detective in Ukrzaliznytsia abuse case – Shabunin

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

Read more: Mahamedrasulov case: court upholds detention of NABU detective. VIDEO&PHOTOS