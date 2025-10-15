Court extends investigation into case of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov by six months

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the pretrial investigation period in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov by six months.

As reported by Censor.NET, the decision was made by Judge Svitlana Shaputko.

According to the court ruling, the pretrial investigation has been extended until January 21, 2026.

Earlier in the case, the court questioned witness Yusuf Mameshev, whose testimony contradicted the claims of the prosecution.

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

